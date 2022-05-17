Seattle's Alki Beach, Golden Gardens will have reduced hours this summer

Seattle Parks staff, assisted by Seattle police officers, will begin closing the beaches down starting at 9:30 p.m.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will have reduced hours this summer.

The shortened hours are being tested by Seattle Parks and Recreation to address "dangerous and/or illegal behavior" that has been reported in the summer evenings at the two parks.

The beach hours will be 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 27 to Sept. 4.

The reduced hours will be reviewed during a Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioner meeting after they are tested.

Alki Beach's hours were reduced last year following multiple violent incidents at the park and concerns about illegal activity. Some of the issues reported at the park during the busier summer months included violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires and unpermitted events.

During one night over Memorial Day weekend of 2021, three people were arrested at the park after multiple fights broke out, illegal beach fires were set and a strong-arm robbery was committed. While police tried to gain control of crowds and break up fights, bottles were thrown at officers and one officer’s thumb was broken.

In June of 2021, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting near the park after two groups got into an argument over fireworks.

The early closure was put in place over Fourth of July weekend, and then extended through Sept. 12, 2021, following positive feedback from the community.