What to know before you visit Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center

From COVID-19 precautions to transportation, here’s what you need to know before going to an event at the new Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center.

I have tickets, so how do I get there?

Whether it's for a concert or your first time at a Seattle Kraken game, here's what you need to know before going to Climate Pledge Arena at the Seattle Center.

Guests can also show their COVID-19 vaccination card for verification before entry. Specific locations will be set up around the arena for a secondary screening if guests decided to do that, according to the arena's website .

According to Climate Pledge Arena’s website, anyone attending an event is required to upload their vaccine verification information into the CLEAR Health Pass app for admission. Click here to download the CLEAR Health Pass app.

A negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for entry unless accompanied by proof of a vaccination exemption from a medical professional or religious leader. Anyone with a valid vaccine exemption will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event to enter.

Climate Pledge Arena announced in September that everyone ages 12 and up would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the arena. Guests must also wear a mask due to Washington’s universal indoor mask mandate .

Users can also link their CLEAR Health Pass to the app for COVID-19 vaccination verification. Click here to download the app .

A lot of useful information can be found on the new Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena mobile app . The app allows Seattle Kraken fans to buy game tickets, access free transit passes on game days, and even pre-purchase and reserve parking.

The $1.15 billion arena is located at 334 1st Ave. N in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.

Public transportation is the fastest – and greenest – way to get to Climate Pledge Arena. Anyone going to a Seattle Kraken game can download the free Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena mobile app and get a free transit pass on game days and not have to worry about finding a place to park.

Light rail: Three new Link light rail stations opened in October helping connect north Seattle all the way to Sea-Tac Airport. Sound Transit said Link light rail trains run every 8-10 minutes most of the day. Park at a nearby light rail station and take the train to the Westlake Station before getting on the Monorail. Click here to plan your trip.

Monorail: The Seattle Center Monorail runs between Seattle Center and Westlake Center. Trains arrive every 3-4 minutes and take about 90 seconds to get to the destination. The Monorail runs for at least an hour after Climate Pledge Arena events. Click here for more information.

King County Metro: Seattle has an extensive bus network with ample routes servicing Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center. Click here to plan your trip.

Rideshare: Rideshare vehicles – like Uber and Lyft – are not allowed to drop passengers off on 1st Avenue N. before large events. Drivers are also not allowed to pick passengers up near Climate Pledge Arena until 30 minutes after an event is over.

The best drop-off locations before an event:

Republican Street & Warren Avenue N.

MoPOP turnaround

Mercer St. – McCaw Hall drop off zone

Denny Way – Pacific Science Center dropoff zone

Anyone taking rideshare home from an event should walk to the following locations to be picked up:

Premium rideshare – Thomas Street & Taylor Street

General rideshare – Dexter Avenue & Thomas Street