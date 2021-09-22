What to know before you visit Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center
From COVID-19 precautions to transportation, here’s what you need to know before going to an event at the new Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center.
COVID-19 policy
Vaccine verification and masks
Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena app
There's an app for that
Transportation
I have tickets, so how do I get there?
Getting there by car
Driving is discouraged
Cashless payment
Grab some grub, but leave the cash at home
Calendar
Hockey and basketball and concerts, oh my!
Climate Pledge Arena celebrates its grand opening Oct. 22.
Whether it's for a concert or your first time at a Seattle Kraken game, here's what you need to know before going to Climate Pledge Arena at the Seattle Center.
COVID-19 policy: Vaccine verification and masks
Climate Pledge Arena announced in September that everyone ages 12 and up would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the arena. Guests must also wear a mask due to Washington’s universal indoor mask mandate.
A negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for entry unless accompanied by proof of a vaccination exemption from a medical professional or religious leader. Anyone with a valid vaccine exemption will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event to enter.
According to Climate Pledge Arena’s website, anyone attending an event is required to upload their vaccine verification information into the CLEAR Health Pass app for admission. Click here to download the CLEAR Health Pass app.
Guests can also show their COVID-19 vaccination card for verification before entry. Specific locations will be set up around the arena for a secondary screening if guests decided to do that, according to the arena's website.
Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena app: There's an app for that
A lot of useful information can be found on the new Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena mobile app. The app allows Seattle Kraken fans to buy game tickets, access free transit passes on game days, and even pre-purchase and reserve parking.
Users can also link their CLEAR Health Pass to the app for COVID-19 vaccination verification. Click here to download the app.
Transportation: I have tickets, so how do I get there?
The $1.15 billion arena is located at 334 1st Ave. N in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.
Public transportation is the fastest – and greenest – way to get to Climate Pledge Arena. Anyone going to a Seattle Kraken game can download the free Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena mobile app and get a free transit pass on game days and not have to worry about finding a place to park.
Light rail: Three new Link light rail stations opened in October helping connect north Seattle all the way to Sea-Tac Airport. Sound Transit said Link light rail trains run every 8-10 minutes most of the day. Park at a nearby light rail station and take the train to the Westlake Station before getting on the Monorail. Click here to plan your trip.
Monorail: The Seattle Center Monorail runs between Seattle Center and Westlake Center. Trains arrive every 3-4 minutes and take about 90 seconds to get to the destination. The Monorail runs for at least an hour after Climate Pledge Arena events. Click here for more information.
King County Metro: Seattle has an extensive bus network with ample routes servicing Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center. Click here to plan your trip.
Rideshare: Rideshare vehicles – like Uber and Lyft – are not allowed to drop passengers off on 1st Avenue N. before large events. Drivers are also not allowed to pick passengers up near Climate Pledge Arena until 30 minutes after an event is over.
The best drop-off locations before an event:
- Republican Street & Warren Avenue N.
- MoPOP turnaround
- Mercer St. – McCaw Hall drop off zone
- Denny Way – Pacific Science Center dropoff zone
Anyone taking rideshare home from an event should walk to the following locations to be picked up:
- Premium rideshare – Thomas Street & Taylor Street
- General rideshare – Dexter Avenue & Thomas Street
Biking or scooters: There are several new protected bike lines near the arena along 1st Avenue N, Thomas Street, and Queen Anne Avenue N for anyone traveling by bike or scooter. Safe bike lockers can be found inside the 1st Avenue Garage, and there are over 150 short-term bike racks nearby.
Getting there by car: Driving is discouraged
While driving is an option, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is encouraging the public to avoid driving to and around the 740,000-square-foot arena during large events to help avoid gridlock and sitting in traffic before and after events.
However, if you do need to drive, there are several traffic changes you should know about:
- 1st Avenue N now has one through-lane for drivers from Denny Way to Thomas Street. Drivers will not be allowed to turn left onto John Street or Thomas Street from 1st Avenue N.
- Queen Anne Avenue N now has one through-lane for drivers from Mercer Street to John Street. Drivers will not be allowed to turn left on to Republican Street, Harrison Street or Thomas Street from Queen Anne Avenue N.
- Thomas Street between Queen Anne Avenue N and 1st Avenue N is now one-way eastbound only from the alleyway to the east, and two-way from the alleyway to the west.
- Thomas Street between 1st Avenue N and Warren Avenue N will be closed to vehicles before and after events with 10,000 or more attendees. The street will remain open to people walking, rolling and biking.
But what about parking? There are several options available.
Street parking in Uptown is prioritized for residents who live in the neighborhood and people shopping at businesses. Special event parking rates will also go into effect on Oct. 22. From 5-10 p.m. on most event nights, street parking will be $3 an hour for two hours, then $8 for each additional hour.
Climate Pledge Arena offers ADA accessible parking at the Arena Underground Garage, the 1st Avenue N Garage and the 5th Avenue Garage.
Drivers can also take the guesswork out of the equation and pre-purchase a parking spot at a lot or garage using the free Kraken+Climate Pledge Arena mobile app.
Cashless payment: Grab some grub, but leave the cash at home
Climate Pledge Arena is cashless, which means all purchases are made with card or mobile payments. Apple Pay, Google Pay and all major credit cards are accepted.
Four of the arena’s food and beverage stores use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, so you don’t have to wait in line to pay for items. Insert your card into the entry gate or hover your palm over an Amazon One device when entering one of the four locations.
Once inside, just take what you want and leave when done shopping. The Just Walk Out technology determines what items are taken from or returned to the shelves, and the card or Linked Amazon One ID will be charged for the items taken.
Climate Pledge Arena also partnered with several local restaurants like Din Tai Fung and the Ballard Pizza Company. All house wine and craft beers are sourced from Washington and Oregon.
Shaquille O'Neal is also bringing his new restaurant franchise 'Big Chicken' to Climate Pledge Arena. The sandwiches are named after family and friends, including "Uncle" Jerome, Shaq's personal bodyguard and close friend.
Calendar: Hockey and basketball and concerts, oh my!
Climate Pledge Arena will be the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and the four-time WNBA National Champions Seattle Storm. But it’s more than just a sporting venue.
The arena will host around 200 events each year including concerts and comedy shows and has a seating capacity of over 17,000.