Shaquille O'Neal: The exclusive interview

SEATTLE — He lit up the NBA for two decades as one of the greatest and biggest men to ever grace the court. Now, Shaquille O'Neal wants to light up Seattle's taste buds.

"You know what's funny? This is the first time I've come over here and it's not raining," O'Neal said.

Shaq is bringing his new restaurant franchise, 'Big Chicken,' to Climate Pledge Arena.

"This is the best arena in the world," he said.

His sandwiches are named after family and friends, including "Uncle" Jerome, Shaq's personal bodyguard and close friend.

O'Neal describes his food the same way most people describe him.

"Nice, big and fun," he said.

Shaq never misses an opportunity to trash talk his best frienemy, Charles Barkley, for whom he's even named a menu item.

"It's just a real sloppy sandwich. Very sloppy," he said.

The celebrity athlete, pitchperson, TV personality and entrepreneur seems to have it all. What can't he do?

"I can't sing," he said. "And I don't know if I can skydive yet. I don't want that to be the last thing that you see me do."

Now that Shaq's 'Big Chicken' is making its big entrance in a hockey arena, he's determined to finally learn to skate.

"I'll tell you what," he said, "I'll get some skates made and then I'll to come out and lead the Krakens out. Do they make double-blade skates?"

There's just one little thing we'd like his help with: Bring the NBA back to Seattle.

"Seattle Supersonics need to come back home," O'Neal said, "Shouldn't have left anyway, but Seattle Supersonics need to come back home."