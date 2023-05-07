5 things to know Wednesday

Western Washington brush fires; Kirkland lifeguard hiring; Fatal Mountlake Terrace fire; New citizens sworn in; Snohomish County group honors deceased veterans

A brush fire has burned more than 250 acres in Mason County.

Over 200 homes were notified to evacuate near Shelton. Evacuations were also issued for a 35-acre brush fire in Forks.

There is no word yet on the cause of either fire.

The fires occurred during drier-than-normal conditions in western Washington. The dry fuel and high winds made it easier for the fires to spread quickly. Read more

The City of Kirkland accomplished something that many cities across the country are struggling to do: hire a full staff of lifeguards for the summer that will help keep beaches and pools open and safe.

There's no shortage of summer fun, but there has been a shortage of lifeguards to monitor beaches and pools throughout western Washington leading to closures like in Seattle, where three of nine guarded beaches will not open this summer.

He believes the reason behind the city's success in hiring and retaining lifeguards is the opportunity to rise through the ranks and the competitive wages the city offers compared to other summer jobs, ranging from $18.50 to $28 an hour. Read more

Two women died Monday night in a fire at a condominium complex in Mountlake Terrace.

Crews responded to the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive after multiple 911 calls reported large flames around 10:20 p.m., according to South County Fire. The Lake Village Condominiums are located near Lake Ballinger.

The women's townhouse was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, fire officials said. At the fire's peak, 50 firefighters were on the scene, including crews from Shoreline Fire. Read more

On Independence Day, Washington state welcomed 500 new citizens.

They were sworn in during the 38th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center.

Right before the ceremony began, Claire Han, who is originally from South Korea, expressed excitement for the long-awaited ceremony.

"It is a very unforgettable moment for me, especially on July 4th,” Han said. "I am so excited, and I am very honored to be a U.S. Citizen." Read more

The American flag is everywhere this Independence Day.

Most are on display for all to see, and others are kept tucked away for a darker time, with a special purpose.

"We want to be a light in the darkness," says Shannon Sessions, executive director of Support 7, a group of chaplains and support staff who respond to unexpected deaths across Snohomish County. "We're there to walk the families, victims and individuals through the next steps after bad things have happened."