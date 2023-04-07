5 things to know this Tuesday

Fireworks reporting; Fire weather watch; What stores are open, closed Fourth of July; Drownings in King County; Low tides on the Fourth.

SEATTLE — Fireworks complaints system in place for South Sound ahead of 4th of July holiday

South Sound 911 is expanding its fireworks reporting system as western Washington prepares for the 4th of July celebrations.

Lakewood, South Prairie and unincorporated Pierce County residents can report the illegal discharge of fireworks online here through July 5. Fife, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place used this fireworks reporting system in 2022 and will be using the same system this year. The expanded reporting system started on June 28, according to South Sound 911.

There were 909 complaints made on the fireworks reporting system in 2022. South Sound 911 said this system saved about 45 hours of talk time, which reduced the strain on 911 and non-emergency lines. Officials said this allowed 911 operators to focus on true emergencies during the holiday celebrations. Read more

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of western Washington beginning on July 4 through July 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced.

The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hot and dry conditions around western Washington are expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as many are celebrating Independence Day. Read more

If you're on the hunt for some last-minute hot dogs, American flag decorations, or maybe a pool floatie or two for your Independence Day celebration, you're in luck. Most stores will keep their doors open on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

While some retailers plan to open with reduced hours, there are plenty of options for those who plan to shop on the holiday. Read more

King County officials are stressing the importance of water safety after a "troubling" trend in drowning deaths this year.

At least 12 people in King County have drowned, according to King County estimates. Public health officials said drowning deaths in 2022 were double from 2018 totals, as the trend has continued across the country for several years.

Tony Gomez with Public Health - Seattle & King County said 70% of drowning deaths involve drugs, alcohol, or both. Drugs and alcohol affect how the human body responds to resuscitation, along with judgment and coordination. He said these "have no place around water recreation." Read more

The beaches are even more alive this week, allowing beachcombers to admire an array of ocean-dwellers in extremely low tides.

The beautiful Fourth of July weather is coinciding with low tides that will reach -4 this week.

“That means it’s four vertical feet of water lower than the average and that reveals a lot more beach,” said Katie Engel with the Seattle Aquarium.

The aquarium deploys a team of experts during low tides and this week is prime time for the Puget Sound. Read more