5 things to know this weekend

Preventing invasive species; Alaska man heart transplant; What 'tranq' does to the body; Washington woman murdered in Arizona; Official Washington state dinosaur

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Officials urge boaters to keep boats dry and clean to stop spread of invasive species

Washington Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters to remember to clean, drain and dry vessels this season to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Those species include zebra and quagga mussels, which are not Washington and which WDFW and boaters want to keep out.

"They are a small freshwater mussel that we consider public enemy number one," WDFW Aquatic Invasive Species Captain Eric Anderson said. "They're not in the state of Washington yet and if they were to get here they would affect every citizen in the state of Washington - by hitting infrastructure, hydroelectric dams, municipal water supply, irrigation and then also the impacts they would do on our natural fishery resources in the state." Read more

Three months after an Alaska man missed out on a life-saving surgery in December due to a crippling ice storm in Seattle, he now is recovering after receiving a new heart from UW’s Heart Institute.

Patrick Holland now has a new heart and lease on life.

“Before this I could do two laps around our kitchen counter and I was done chasing my kid and when I get home I'm going to chase the crap out of him on the playground," Holland said. "It’s emotional because I didn't have it." Read more

Fentanyl addiction remains a grave problem in the U.S., but another drug is creeping into the picture that could complicate the existing opioid crisis.

Its street name is known as "tranq," short for tranquilizer, but its official name as a drug is xylazine.

"It's been around since the 1960s, but mostly it was never really used in humans because of side effects," said Dr. Scott Phillips, who has a background in medical toxicology and serves as executive medical director at the Washington Poison Center.

Xylazine is a sedative that is traditionally used as a tranquilizer for large animals like cows and horses and is not designed for humans. Read more

Court documents reveal new details into the death investigation of a woman who previously lived in the Bremerton area and was found dead in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29.

Lauren Heike, 29, was hiking on a trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place in north Phoenix on April 28 when Phoenix Police Lt. James Hester said she was attacked from behind. Heike died from her injuries. She was found after someone called police about a possible injured person. She was declared dead at the scene.

The documents said investigators were able to collect DNA from one of Heike's shoes and used it to identify the suspect. Read more

Washington officially has its first state dinosaur.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1020 on Thursday, which designates the Suciasaurus rex as the official dinosaur of the state of Washington.

Following the bill signing, Inslee recognized eighth-grader Athena Tauscher as "Washingtonian of the Day" for her work on the bill.