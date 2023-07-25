Part of Sea-Tac Airport closed due to flooding

An airport spokesperson said "a large flood of water" was discovered early Tuesday morning.

SEATAC, Wash. — A portion of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport closed Tuesday due to flooding.

Airport officials discovered “a large flood of water” early Tuesday morning in the south portion of Concourse A, according to a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.

In video shared on Twitter, travelers could be seen trying to skirt a large puddle of water that extended across the walkway from businesses to the seating area next to gate A11.

Employees closed off the area and stopped the flow of water. The impacted area is being cleaned up and the south portion of the concourse will remain closed to passengers and employees until further notice.

The spokesperson said there was “no noticeable impact” to operations outside the impacted area.