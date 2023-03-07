5 things to know this Monday

Extreme fire risk; Caution with fireworks; Leticia Martinez celebration of life; Plan B vending machine; Tacoma woman in National Senior Games.

WASHINGTON, USA — Pacific Northwest bracing for extreme fire risk this year

After a dry spring, the Pacific Northwest is on alert for high fire risk through the summer and even into the fall.

Images from the National Interagency Coordination Center show the PNW in the “above normal” threshold through September, which indicates a greater than normal likelihood that significant wildland fires will occur.

According to Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond, this summer is an example of big-picture changes in patterns. He said data shows that in the last few decades, summer precipitation totals are declining statewide. Plus, there are more extremes in the form of wet winters and warm, dry summers. Read more

Firefighters are expecting busy days ahead with western Washington seeing drier than normal conditions for the July 4th holiday.

“We're anticipating that we're going to be busy over the next couple of days,” Valley Regional Fire Authority Battalion Chief Matt Kinnee said.

Valley Regional Fire Authority is upping staff and bringing in additional resources for the holiday as western Washington is seeing dry conditions.

“We're seeing the sorts of conditions we normally see in August. So this is going to be a long, hot, dry and windy summer,” said Jessa Lewis, the communications manager of the Department of Natural Resources. Read more

Over the weekend, family, friends and community members gathered in West Seattle to remember Leticia Martinez, also known as “Leti.”

Martinez is the woman who police say was killed after she attended a Seattle Mariners game on March 31. The man accused of the crime is in custody and awaiting trial, but the celebration of life on Saturday was focused on remembering who 58-year-old Leticia Martinez was and the impact she had on those who knew her and loved her.

“I'm taking it one day at a time,” said Ricardo Martinez, the brother of Leticia Martinez. “Days are getting a little bit brighter, but it's still, you know, a memory of my sister.” Read more

Need Plan B? Tap your credit card and enter B6.

Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine, one that's become more popular on campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. It's stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill.

At age 70, Madonna Hanna hopes to record her fastest 100m and 50m times. Her sights are set on the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. The games run from July 7 through July 18.

Hanna will compete in the 50m, 100m, and the 4x100m relay. Each week, Hanna spends three days on the track and two days in the gym lifting.

Hanna, of Tacoma, a former fashion executive and teacher, did not lace up her racing shoes until she was nearly 60 years old. Read more