4 people shot at Rainier Beach Safeway

SEATTLE — A shooting was reported at a Rainier Beach Safeway on Friday night.

According to Harborview Medical Center Public Information Officer Susan Gregg, four people have been taken to the hospital for care.

The grocery store is located at 9200 Rainier Avenue South.

The Seattle Police Department is asking people to stay out of the area.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

