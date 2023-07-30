Cougar attacks 8-year-old in Olympic National Park

A cougar "casually abandoned" the attack after the child's mother yelled at it, according to the National Park Service.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An 8-year-old suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a cougar while camping at Lake Angeles in the Olympic National Park on Saturday.

The cougar "casually abandoned" the attack after the child's mother yelled at it, according to the National Park Service.

Park personnel responded and escorted the child and their family back to the trailhead. The child was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

All remaining campers in the Lake Angeles area have been evacuated and access to the Lake Angeles and Heather Park areas are closed to the public until further notice.

“Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” said Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist Tom Kay. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lake Angeles Trail, Heather Park Trail, Switchback Trail, and the entire Klahhane Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.”

Law enforcement and wildlife personnel specializing in cougar tracking were dispatched to the cougar's last known location Sunday morning. If the cougar is located it will be euthanized and removed for necropsy, according to the National Park Service.

The Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory. The National Park Service recommends visitors do not hike or jog alone and to keep children within sight and close to adults.

Cougar/human interactions are rare in the northwest. But if you encounter one, officials say to do the following:

Do not run

Make noise and appear large

If attacked, fight back

Carry bear spray

