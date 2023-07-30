Sammamish teen leads campaign to build school for students in need

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Passionate about her own education, Diya Nahar of Sammamish wanted to ensure young students who needed a place to learn were granted that safe, welcoming and nurturing space.
Nahar, a rising senior at Eastside Preparatory School in Kirkland, started a fundraising campaign with Pencils of Promise about three years ago. The goal was to raise $50,000 to build an entire school in a country where the funds were much-needed.
Pencils of Promise is a global community with a mission to provide access to quality education to everyone. The organization builds schools in Laos, Ghana, and Guatemala.
To raise money, Nahar commissioned several custom art pieces in exchange for donations.