Sammamish teen leads campaign to build school for students in need

A young artist commissioned several custom paintings in exchange for donations to build a school. Fifty thousand dollars was raised for Pencils of Promise.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Passionate about her own education, Diya Nahar of Sammamish wanted to ensure young students who needed a place to learn were granted that safe, welcoming and nurturing space.

Nahar, a rising senior at Eastside Preparatory School in Kirkland, started a fundraising campaign with Pencils of Promise about three years ago. The goal was to raise $50,000 to build an entire school in a country where the funds were much-needed.

Pencils of Promise is a global community with a mission to provide access to quality education to everyone. The organization builds schools in Laos, Ghana, and Guatemala.