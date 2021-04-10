5 things to know this Monday

Vaccine mandate deadline; Mariners lose; Mariner's fans react; Marysville school officials ask teacher to remove flag; New light rail stops.

Hundreds gathered outside the Washington state Capitol in Olympia Sunday to protest the state’s upcoming vaccine mandate that will require workers to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their job.

“Other people simply want more time to make that decision and not be forced into it,” said protest organizer Tyler Miller.

Monday, Oct. 4 marks two weeks until the governor’s vaccine mandate takes effect. That’s just enough time for state employees and health care workers to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and be considered fully vaccinated on Oct. 18. Read more

The Seattle Mariners fell shy of earning a wild card spot Sunday after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals and Yankees won over the Rays, earning the final wild card spot.

The Mariners needed a win plus a loss by either Boston or New York on the final day to force at least a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild card spots in the American League.

The Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-3. Read more

It was a heartbreaking end to the season for Mariners fans, especially those who have been waiting years to see them back in the playoffs.

The last few weeks have been filled with newfound excitement and a push to "believe" as yellow and blue signs popped up all around Seattle.

It's easy to believe when you're on top, or almost there. Everyone loves a good comeback, but the real fans are those who've hung around for the lean years, the losing years - fans like Joe Sundal.

“It's been hard to be a Mariners fan, but it's worth every penny,” said Sundal. Read more

Controversy is stirring in Marysville after the school district told a teacher to remove a "Thin Blue Line" flag from her classroom.

Chris Sutherland was a School Resource Officer at Marysville Pilchuck High School for six years. He was there on Oct. 24, 2014, when a student opened fire on a table in the cafeteria, killing four classmates before taking his own life.

Sutherland’s sister, a teacher at Marysville Middle School, hung two flags in her classroom to honor her siblings. One is a thin blue line flag to honor Sutherland. Read more

Sound Transit's inaugural service on three new Link light rail stops on the Northgate Link extension attracted plenty of riders Saturday.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people, rode the train to the new stops at Seattle's U-District, Roosevelt, and Northgate neighborhoods and enjoyed celebration events along the way.

The U-District Partnership held a food and drink kick-off event on Brooklyn Avenue, the location of the new U-District stop.

Monday marks the first weekday commute with the new stops. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.