Everett bar owner arrested for alleged string of sexual assaults

Everett police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

EVERETT, Wash — An Everett tavern owner was arrested for an alleged string of sexual assaults at his business over the last several years, according to the Everett Police Department.

During interviews with special detectives, male and female victims told detectives they only had a few drinks at the tavern on the 1000 block of Hewitt Ave. but had no recollection of what happened after. Upon waking up, victims believed they were sexually assaulted, according to police.

In 2020, a woman told police she was at the tavern with friends and reported not being able to remember much of the night after only having a few drinks. The woman recalled being in the office with the owner and another man and believed they both assaulted her, according to a release from the Everett Police Department. Later, at a local hospital, test results confirmed there had been sexual contact.

The business owner was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for rape and indecent liberties, according to police.