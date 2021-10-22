Fire breaks out on cargo ship that lost 40 containers in Strait of Juan de Fuca

A fire broke out Saturday on cargo ship ZIM Kingston, which lost 40 containers due to high winds on Friday.

VICTORIA, BC — A fire broke out Saturday in 10 containers aboard cargo ship ZIM Kingston near Victoria, British Columbia, a day after high winds caused the inbound vessel to lose 40 other containers in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, 16 people were evacuated from the container ship after the fire started in ten containers on board.

#Update Images captured from #USCG helicopter of ZIM Kingston, the vessel that lost 40 containers in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Follow @CoastGuardCAN or email media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca for more information about the fire. pic.twitter.com/Mw0UouWFk9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 24, 2021

According to officials, at least two of the containers that caught fire contain hazardous materials identified as potassium amylxanthate.

Because of the chemicals in the containers, first responders were unable to apply water directly to the flames.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the tug boat Seaspan Raven was able to cool the hull of the ship.

An emergency zone has been established at 2 nautical miles around the cargo ship to protect other ships and mariners.

As of Sunday around 11 a.m., the fire is still active despite a reduction in flames and smoke. The area is expecting gale force winds, according to the Canadian Coast Guard, and experts are monitoring air and water quality at sea and on shore.

On Friday, 40 containers were lost off of the ZIM Kingston about 43 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The incident happened when the ship listed to its side due to rough seas.

As of Friday evening, 35 containers have been observed floating to the north of the strait entrance.

A helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles captured these aerial images of some of the adrift containers.

#UPDATE: Imagery captured of located containers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter. pic.twitter.com/jOr1bbdnW3 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 23, 2021