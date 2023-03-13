Sheriff: Rochester man's disappearance is 'suspicious'

Stephen Barton was last seen at his home in Rochester last week. His vehicles, wallet and cellphone were still at the property.

ROCHESTER, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is calling the disappearance of a father “suspicious.”

The family of Stephen Barton reported the 54-year-old missing on Thursday. They said he was last seen Wednesday evening at their home in the 7600 block of Scatterview Lane Southwest in the Rochester area. They believe he was home Thursday morning.

His vehicles, wallet and cellphone were still at the property, according to the family.

Thurston County officials searched around the property and Washington State Patrol used its airplane to help search.

Barton is described as 5-foot-8 with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at (360) 704-2740.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.