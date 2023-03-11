Woman with dementia missing in Mt. Baker National Forest

Julie Montague Ayers and her partner were walking their dog on Friday morning, they got separated and she has not been seen since.

KENDALL, Wash. — A Whatcom woman with dementia has been missing since Friday morning

Julie Montague Ayers and her partner were walking their dog on Friday morning. At some point on the walk they were separated and she has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing knee-high rubber boots and a long, teal and white wool coat.

Montague is 67 years old, 5' 4" and has white hair.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, those who want to assist in search efforts can check in with officials at the parking lot of the realtor's office at the entrance to Peaceful Valley on Kendall Road.

Any tips should be reported to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s office at 360-676-6911 and reference case #23A-7840.

