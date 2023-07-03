Remains found in remote area of Oregon identified as missing Washington woman

The partially decomposed remains were found in a rural area of Linn County. Several personal items were discovered, but nothing that could identify the body.

SWEET HOME, Ore. — Remains found near Sweet Home, Oregon were identified as a missing woman from Washington state.

In April 2020, the partially decomposed remains were found in a rural area of Linn County. Several personal items were discovered, but nothing that could identify the body.

A sketch and DNA samples didn't lead to any immediate leads.

Using genetic genealogy, the remains were connected to Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver, who went missing in Washington in 2019.

In September 2022, Linn County Sheriff's Office detectives contacted the family, receiving a DNA sample from a family member to be compared to the DNA of the unknown female. The DNA from the family member shared a "significant amount" with the deceased woman, according to a press release from Oregon State Police. The DNA was consistent with a parent/child kinship.