Customer sues Shoreline restaurant over suspected norovirus infection

The man was one of 23 people who developed norovirus-like symptoms after eating at The Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline.

SHORELINE, Wash. — A King County man is suing a Shoreline restaurant for infecting him with what is believed to be norovirus during a recent outbreak.

Ed Yusen was among 23 people who fell ill in late May with norovirus-like symptoms after eating at The Habit Burger Grill, located at Aurora Avenue N and 244th Street SW.

Yusen claims that roughly two days after eating at The Habit Burger Grill, he woke up vomiting with abdominal pains. His symptoms became so severe that he passed out and fell on his floor. He regained consciousness about 15 minutes later with a gash in his head that required him to go to the emergency room.

Yusen says that he spent six hours getting treatment at the hospital. When he left, he had seven staples in his head and a concussion.

Now, Yusen wants the restaurant to pay him back for the trauma the illness caused him as well as reimburse him for his medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Oftentimes, the most severe complication patients face is dehydration.