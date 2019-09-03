Editor's note: This video report aired when only a handful of people had reported illnesses.

Two Lakewood restaurants closed in late February over concerns that customers and employees were sickened by a possible norovirus outbreak.

Initially, a handful of people reported getting sick after eating at California Tacos and Tijuana Taco in Lakewood. At the outbreak's peak, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said dozens had reported falling ill after eating at the restaurants.

The health department closed Tijuana Taco, which is located at 1005 Bristol Avenue SW in Lakewood, along with the restaurant's food truck. There were no reports of norovirus from the food truck, but it gets its food from the restaurant.

There were 49 people who reported illnesses after visiting Tijuana Taco.

Health officials also closed California Tacos, located at 14818 Union Avenue SW, so employees could sanitize the establishment. The owners told KING 5 they worked with health department investigators.

There were 23 reports of norovirus-like symptoms from customers who ate at California Tacos, for a total of 72 reported illnesses.

Health officials have not found a connection between the suspected outbreaks at Tijuana Taco and California Taco.

Related: Fast facts about norovirus

The health department warns that norovirus is highly contagious.

"Most people will get it five times in their life. It's just everywhere, all the time. It's very contagious. It is a virus, not a bacteria and you only need about 18 virus particles to get sick. It's 24 to 36 hours typically that you'd see the first symptoms and of vomiting diarrhea and fever and then it's gone," said Sherman.

Restaurant staff was instructed by the health department to throw away vegetables, bread, cheese, and all "ready-to-eat" foods.

Any customers feeling sick after eating at California Tacos or Tijuana Taco are encouraged to contact food@tpchd.org or (253) 798-4712.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will post any updates to its website.