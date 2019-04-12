The King County Public Health Department is investigating Brave Horse Tavern after learning of a "norovirus-like illness" outbreak.

A total of 43 people have reported getting sick, including 30 people from five meal parties who had food and drinks at Brave Horse Tavern on Nov. 23 and 24, health officials said.

Eleven employees of the South Lake Union tavern also experienced symptoms consistent with norovirus dating back to Nov. 24. Two employees also had two household members with symptoms dating back to Nov. 20.

Norovirus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, and fever, according to the health department.

Environmental Health investigators went to Brave Horse Tavern on Nov. 27 and the restaurant closed for a thorough cleaning and disinfection, health officials said.

All of the ready-to-eat foods processed before the restaurant was disinfected were thrown out. The restaurant management also voluntarily did a thorough cleaning and disinfection of Trattoria Cuoco, a neighboring restaurant under the same management, which shares freezer space with Brave Horse.

Brave Horse Tavern reopened on Nov. 29.

The Health Department said they do not have laboratory results for the people who got sick, and often in norovirus outbreaks no lab testing is done.

Health officials said the symptoms of those who got sick are "suggestive of norovirus."

Investigators provided the tavern information about preventing the spread of norovirus, including proper handwashing and preventing bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Brave Horse Tavern is owned by Tom Douglas, who owns multiple restaurants in the Seattle area.