Suspected norovirus outbreak linked to Mazatlan Restaurant in Auburn

This is the second suspected norovirus outbreak announced in King County in just one week.

AUBURN, Wash — Editor's note: The above video is about a previous norovirus outbreak in Shoreline which aired in June 2021.



Officials with Public Health Seattle-King County are investigating a suspected norovirus outbreak linked to an Auburn restaurant, the county announced Wednesday.

According to the health department’s website, the norovirus-like illness has been found in 13 people so far and has been linked to the Mazatlan Restaurant, located on Cross Street Southeast near Auburn Way South.

The investigation is ongoing, but the department found that the 13 people who reported becoming ill were all part of one meal party that ate at the restaurant on May 21.

The individuals reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, body aches and chills.

Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on May 26 and did not find any risk factors known to contribute to the spread of norovirus.

However, the restaurant voluntarily closed to thoroughly clean and disinfect the property.

Investigators have been unable to identify how norovirus could have spread within the restaurant, which is not uncommon for norovirus since it can spread on food items, surfaces and from person to person.

On June 2, Public Health Seattle-King County announced a suspected norovirus outbreak in Shoreline linked to the Habit Burger Grill. Health officials say 23 people who were a part of six unrelated meal parties reported symptoms in that outbreak, one of whom was hospitalized.

According to the health department, Norovirus rarely causes and severe complications for those who contract it.