Nonprofit will hold 24-hour call to action to help end homelessness in King County

Resolution to End Homelessness is making it easier for people to find opportunities to make a difference.

On any given day in King County, thousands of people are experiencing homelessness.

In 2020, volunteers counted 11,751 people experiencing homelessness across King County, 53% of whom were sheltered. That’s up 5% from 11,199 people in 2019 but still down from 2018’s count of 12,112 people.

Though it's easy to see there is a homelessness issue in our region, finding ways to help can be overwhelming.

A nonprofit recently came up with the idea to make it easier to fulfill the desire to make a difference. Resolution to End Homelessness is holding a 24-hour call to action to connect people who want to help with nonprofits that are already making an effort.

Founder and board member of Resolution to End Homelessness Kyle Bergquist said the reason behind the nonprofit was because he became tired and frustrated and wanted to make a difference. The call to action is a way people can find volunteer opportunities that are a good fit for them.