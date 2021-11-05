King County buys third hotel in effort to provide housing for homeless

The county has so far purchased nearly 300 units to serve the chronically homeless through its "Health through Housing" initiative.

Editor's Note: The above video about King County purchasing the Inn at Queen Anne was published in May 2021.

SEATTLE- King County has purchased the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in North Seattle as part of an initiative to house the homeless.

Executive Dow Constantine made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning.

The initiative, dubbed “Health through Housing,” seeks to purchase hotels that have been emptied out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and convert them into supportive housing for those looking to transition off the street.

The Holiday Inn in North Seattle is the third property the county has purchased as part of this initiative, with the other two being the Inn at Queen Anne in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood and the Extended Stay America hotel in Renton.

The latest property cost $17.5 million and will provide housing for roughly 99 people experiencing chronic or long-term homelessness.

"We're glad to be able to partner with the city of Seattle on the county's third hotel purchase to help our most vulnerable residents regain health and stability," said Constantine at a news conference. "Health through Housing is a powerful tool to change people's lives, helping them off the street and into a safe and secure place to call home."

Similar to the other two properties, the third hotel will provide 24/7 staffing and case management as well as physical and behavioral health services.

The facility hopes to be operational by the end of the year.

"Today’s investment is another significant step in that direction. Executive Constantine has been a true partner to work collaboratively to ensure people experiencing homelessness have shelter options located throughout the King County region. Over the coming months, together we will move hundreds of individuals safe shelter alternatives and most importantly to a permanent housing solution,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.