Historic Stone Cottage in West Seattle saved, moving into storage

The cottage was built in West Seattle during the Great Depression by Eva Falk and her mother using 15,000 stones from Alki Beach.

SEATTLE — Community efforts to save the nearly century-old Stone Cottage in West Seattle are finally paying off weeks before the home was scheduled to be demolished.

Members of Save the Stone Cottage have been working with city leaders and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society for the last two years to preserve the home after news spread it was slated for condominium development.

Organizers say they were initially in talks with Seattle Parks and Recreation to find a home for the cottage until COVID-19 slowed the process down.

Seeing how much the cottage meant to the community, the condominium developer gave the group $20,000 to help move the home into storage until a long-term solution could be found.

"People know this cottage, they know this unique building, and because they know it, they have a special place in their heart for it. Maybe they don't even know the story of it, but they know it, and it's part of their day, their route if they're going along here, and it's part of their history," said Deb Barker who has been among the volunteers leading the effort to save the cottage.

The Stone Cottage was built during the Great Depression by Eva Falk and her mother using 15,000 stones from the beach near Alki Point Lighthouse.

Falk lived there until her death in 1997 at the age of 92.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, community members will gather at the cottage for remarks before putting it on a trailer to be moved into Port of Seattle storage.

The goal now is to move the cottage again in a few years to a public place that can be enjoyed by everyone.

"Ideally, we'd give it to the parks department and they would use it for usable space, whether it's offices or classes. Parks always needs space to conduct things, and then to have a wonderful historic building to do it in would be great."