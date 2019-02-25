SEATTLE — The view along Harbor Avenue SW has acted as the front row seat to watch the evolving Seattle skyline.

Now, there's a chance that the old stone beach house on Alki Beach, one of the oldest witnesses to the city's biggest changes, could become another victim of progress. The land the house sits on was recently sold to a developer.

"This is a unique example of one of the oldest beach houses down here on Alki, there's very few of them left," said Kathy Blackwell, president of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.

SWSHS is working with preservationist John Bennett of Bennett Properties to come up with a plan.

The old stone beach house, located at 1123 Harbor Avenue SW in West Seattle, sits on a parcel of land that was recently purchased by local developer Chainqui Development.

When Bennett and Blackwell found that out, they sent a letter to the developer, calling the home an "irreplaceable part of Seattle history that deserves preservation" and requesting a meeting.

The developer agreed to sit down to talk about how the house could potentially be moved from the property and be placed elsewhere in the community.

"This is a unique opportunity for a historical organization and developer to work together to do something nice for the community," said Blackwell.

When the home was made in the 1920's, West Seattle was more of a vacation community. Seattlites would take the ferry over, buy land and build small homes or cottages for a retreat.

What makes this home unique is its architecture. The homeowner built the home out of materials found on nearby Alki Beach, that's where all the rocks came from that covers the exterior.

Blackwell and Bennett will meet with developers Monday.