A cry for help saves Tacoma landmark Bob's Java Jive

TACOMA, Wash. — “I'm going to be brutally honest with you right now and this is hard for me to say: As we sit now the Jive is broke. If we don't meet our goal we will not be able to open our doors again.”



This is the cry for help Bob’s Java Jive den mother Jenna Schrenk posted to Facebook from the famous dive bar she manages.



“This pandemic just broke us,” she says. “Completely broke us”



The nearly 100-year-old building already had electrical and plumbing issues.



“Leaks everywhere,” says Schrenk.



That was before pandemic restrictions cut off cash flow. How long, Schrenk wondered, could the Jive stay alive?



“We can't lose this one,” says Girl Trouble drummer and frequent visitor Bon Von Wheelie. “This one is very special and I say if we lose this, we lose Tacoma."



Built in 1927 as a roadside attraction on Pacific Highway, the large coffee pot shaped building became a cultural landmark when Bob Radonich bought it in the '50s.



“The entire place is filled with memories,” says Schrenk, “And if the walls could talk it would be just amazing to listen.”



You'd hear house bands like The Ventures and The Wailers playing. You might hear Radonich’s son Bobby Floyd playing his piano, which he did nightly for decades. On the dance floor, Granny GoGo might be showing off her moves.