8-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash on SR 12 in Grays Harbor County

SEATTLE — An 8-year-old was killed in a suspected DUI crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Grays Harbor County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 31-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Mazda Protege westbound on State Route 12 at Pearson Road near Oakville around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder of SR 12. The Mazda flipped over and stopped "in a deep ditch full of water," WSP said.

The 8-year-old, who was restrained in a child seat inside the Mazda, died on the scene.

#UPDATE: @wsdot @Graysharbor The roadway SR 12 near MP 37 remains closed.



Sadly, this was a fatal collision. The driver of the passenger car has been taken into custody for #DUI



Our hearts go out to all affected by this tragic incident. — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) December 17, 2021

The 31-year-old driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center, and her condition is unknown. The woman was taken into custody, and DUI charges against her are pending.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 55-year-old male, was taken to St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia. His condition is also unknown.

SR 12 near Pearson Road reopened Friday around 8 a.m. after being closed for nearly 12 hours.

Cleared: Collision on US 12 EB at MP 37.82 near Pearson Rd. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) December 17, 2021