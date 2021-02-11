Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Tacoma

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma Monday night. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was reported stolen last month.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma late Monday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a truck crashed into a sedan on Portland Ave. before 10:50 p.m. Monday. Police said the truck that hit the victim’s vehicle was reported stolen last month in Tacoma.

The driver of the stolen truck ran from the scene of the accident. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Portland Ave. between E. 43rd Street and E. 48th Street was closed for several hours while police investigated. The roadway reopened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.