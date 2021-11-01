22-year-old charged with 4 counts of murder for quadruple shooting in Tacoma

Maleke Dominque Pate of Tacoma is being charged with shooting four people, three of whom died.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video aired Oct. 29 when the suspect was arrested.

The man accused of killing four people in Tacoma's Salishan neighborhood Oct. 21 was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Monday.

Maleke Dominque Pate, 22, is accused of shooting four people in the 4200 block of Everett Street. Three died at the scene and one died at a local hospital.

Pate's first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, but he has not been arraigned. A competency hearing was ordered for Nov. 15.

Three of the shooting victims belonged to the same family. The victims were identified as Raymond Williams, 22, his girlfriend Natasha Brincefield, 22, his older sister Maria Nunez, 42, and her son Emery Lese, 19.

Pate lived in the same neighborhood as the victims. He was arrested on Oct. 29 after an officer, who previously worked as a school resource officer, recognized Pate from when he attended a local high school.

When detectives searched Pate's home, they found what is believed to be the same outfit he was wearing at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. They also found a 9mm handgun that they believe is the weapon Pate fired on Oct. 21 and ammunition that matches the type found at the scene, according to documents. Shooting targets were also found in Pate's bedroom.