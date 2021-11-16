Suspect in custody after deadly Shoreline crash

One person was killed and two were hurt in a collision in Shoreline Tuesday night.

One person died and two others were hurt in a crash in Shoreline Tuesday night. The King County Sheriff's Office said someone involved initially fled the scene, but that person is now in custody.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 185th Street and Linden Avenue N. The Shoreline Fire Department said the intersection is closed for the investigation.

The two injured people were taken to Harborview for their injuries.

It's unclear how the three vehicles collided. The King County Major Accident response and reconstruction team is now investigating.