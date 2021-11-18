US 2 blocked near Monroe due to fatal crash

Drivers should expect delays on U.S. 2 between Monroe and Sultan due to a fatal crash.

MONROE, Wash. — U.S. 2 is closed between Monroe and Sultan due to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

The highway is closed between Old Owen Road and U.S. 2 in Monroe and Fern Bluff Road and U.S. 2 in Sultan, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near U.S. 2 and Sofie Road and involves a commercial vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Multiple people were killed in the crash, according to Oliphant.

Law enforcement say this will be an "extended" closure of U.S. 2. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.