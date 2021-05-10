5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Woman dies from rare vaccine-related clot; 354 Seattle officers don't have vaccine proof; Free legal help for tenants; Mariners game-day experience; Honk study.

A King County woman is the first person in Washington state to die from a rare blood clot linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The obituary for 37-year-old Jessica Berg Wilson said she was "vehemently opposed" to getting the vaccine, but did so to become a "room mom" at her children's school.

According to the CDC, there have been three other confirmed deaths nationally. Read more

The Seattle Police Department says 354 sworn officers have not shown proof of their vaccination status as of Oct. 5, which was the department's deadline to keep their jobs.

Oct. 4 was the last day to receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and still make the city and state deadline for full vaccination by Oct. 18.

The 354 officers that have not submitted proof of their vaccination status represent about 33% of SPD's sworn officers. The department said 720 officers have shown vaccination proof. Read more

Washington has become the first state to offer free legal help to low-income residents facing eviction.

Court-provided attorneys will be assigned to tenants who can't pay rent and need help navigating the system.

Washington's statewide eviction moratorium is set to expire Oct. 31. Read more

The Seattle Mariners have announced their first off-season acquisition, and it has nothing to do with the games on the field.

The M's have signed a 23-year lease to run the old Pyramid Brewing site at 1201 1st Avenue South, and plan to renovate the 30,000 square foot space to include a restaurant, indoor/outdoor space, and future office space.

But the highlight is likely to be "Steelheads Alley," named for the 1946 Seattle Negro League team, and run Metier Brewing, the state's first black-owned brewery. It will be located between the year-round restaurant and event space. Read more

A new study from Seattle-based PEMCO Insurance says local drivers are embracing honking their horns more than they did five years ago.

The poll suggests Northwest drivers are more likely to make some noise behind the wheel in 2021. It's a big leap in attitude from 2017, when less than 50% of people surveyed say they lean on the horn.

Now 68% of Seattle drivers report that it's at least somewhat appropriate to honk at other drivers. Read more

