Republican Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman up for job with Biden administration

Kim Wyman is reportedly in talks to serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who challenged former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020, is the front-runner for a job heading the Biden administration's effort to protect future elections.

People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press Wyman is in talks to serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency is responsible for safeguarding the U.S. elections.

Wyman has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November, making her the highest-ranking Republican on the West Coast to hold a statewide office.

During the 2020 presidential election, Wyman vigorously defended the security of Washington state's election and rejected claims made by Trump that the election could be compromised.