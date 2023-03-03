5 things to know this weekend

Suspended B.C. ferry service 'unacceptable'; Parents of hazing victim speak out; Mask mandate ending; Police searching for driver; Winner of Powerball jackpot.

The ferry between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C. has run for 101 years.

Businesses across the region have come to count on it during the summer travel season, but they're now out of luck until 2030.

The ferry that connects the mainland with Sidney B.C. will not be running again for seven years.

It brings about $40 million a year to the region and supports 400 jobs.

John and Colleen Tyler of Redmond are speaking out for the first time about the death of their 19-year-old son Luke Tyler, a Washington State University freshman, who was found dead in his dorm room six weeks ago.

The parents said they've gathered information showing hazing at WSU’s Theta Chi fraternity contributed to their son’s death by suicide.

"He wanted to belong, and we believe the rituals that were part of this fraternity had dangerous components that added to his adverse mental and physical health," said Colleen Tyler, Luke's mom.

Starting in April, the Washington State Department of Health will end its statewide mask order for people five years and older in healthcare facilities.

The DOH is dropping its Secretary of Health Mask Order on April 3 because health officials said COVID-19, RSV and influenza disease rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline since the end of 2022.

The current mask order requires universal masking in healthcare, long-term care and adult correctional facilities.

A shed ended up in the middle of a Snohomish County road Friday morning after a truck crashed into power poles, losing its load.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 6:30 a.m. about the crash on 180th Street Southeast near State Route 9, which is north of Maltby. Law enforcement believes the truck hit multiple power poles before the shed fell off the truck.

The sheriff's office is looking for the driver, who fled the scene.

The winner of the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was revealed by Washington's Lottery on Friday afternoon.

Becky Bell, an Auburn resident who has worked for Boeing for 36 years, claimed the Powerball jackpot on Tuesday, February 28.

Bell said she purchased the winning ticket on Feb. 5 while grocery shopping at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, representing the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.