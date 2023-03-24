Suspect in Lake Union boat facility fire charged with arson

Arthur Arakelov is being held on $100,000 bail in King County Jail.

SEATTLE — The suspect in a destructive dry storage boat rack fire who allegedly caused an estimated $8.5 million in damages was charged with arson in the first degree on Friday

Arthur Arakelov is being held on $100,000 bail in King County Jail. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office argued bail be set at $750,000.

In the morning hours of Wednesday, March 22, Arakelov climbed onto the third or fourth story of a dry storage boat rack where he started a fire with a "torch style lighter," according to charging documents.

Once the fire was started, Arakelov can be seen on video climbing down and hiding on a boat in the water.

The fire spread out of control, engulfing two boat racks. A total of 58 boats were destroyed. At least another 10 boats in the area were extensively damaged.

More than 100 Seattle firefighters responded, as well as police and Seattle Coast Guard marine units.

Arakelov has several misdemeanor convictions and pending charges, according to charging documents. He was convicted for possession of vehicle theft tools, third-degree resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia in 2019. He has a misdemeanor conviction for reckless driving in 2010 and possession of narcotics for sale in 2013 in California. He has pending charges for third-degree theft, possession of vehicle theft tools, possession of burglary tools and use of drug paraphernalia in 2020.

The state is also filing charges for second-degree burglary for an incident on Nov. 3, 2022.