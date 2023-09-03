Mount Rainier National Park to stop accepting cash for fees in May

The park said it will be fully cashless starting on May 26.

ASHFORD, Wash — Beginning in May, Mount Rainier National Park will transition to a fully cashless system and stop accepting cash for entrance fees and campgrounds.

In a release, the park said it will be fully cashless starting on May 26. Visitors who can only pay with cash will be able to purchase a prepaid pass from local vendors before coming to the park.

The Mount Rainier National Park Annual Pass, private vehicle passes, motorcycle passes, individual passes and backcountry permits may be purchased online at recreation.gov.

Greg Dudgeon, park superintendent for Mount Rainier National Park, said the new cashless system will improve the visitor experience and manage visitor money more effectively.

"Entrance fees are an important source of revenue national parks use to improve the visitor experience,” Dudgeon said. "Going cashless reduces the amount of time park staff spend handling cash, increases the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services and improves accountability while also reducing risk.”

The park said advance campground reservations will still be available through recreation.gov while payments for first-come, first-served campsites will be cashless. Concession-run hotels, bookstores and restaurants inside the park will still accept cash or card payments, the park said in the release.