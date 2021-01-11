5 things you need to know this Election Day

Find your ballot drop box; How ballots are processed; Tacoma man charged in quadruple murder; Initiative to change long-term care plan; FIFA goals.

SEATTLE — Find your ballot drop box

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters who return their ballots on election day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.

What happens to your ballot after you drop it off at a voting center or a ballot box?

Because Washington is a mail-in voting state, ballots are sorted and processed in batches.

The first step is to verify that the signature on the ballot matches the signature on that person's voter registration card. Voters will be contacted to "cure" or fix the signature if it is missing or doesn't match the signature on the voter registration card. Read more

The man accused of killing four people in Tacoma's Salishan neighborhood Oct. 21 was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Monday.

Maleke Dominque Pate, 22, is accused of shooting four people in the 4200 block of Everett Street. Three died at the scene and one died at a local hospital.

Pate's first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, but he has not been arraigned. A competency hearing was ordered for Nov. 15. Read more

Backers of an initiative to change the state’s new long-term care fund said they are not having trouble getting signatures.

If passed, I-1436 would make Washington's controversial long-term care program optional.

If enough signatures are turned in by the end of the year for the initiative to reach the Legislature, lawmakers would have three options: make the program optional, send the issue to the voters next November, or offer an alternative to the initiative to voters. Read more

Seattle put its best foot forward in hopes of being selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

For the past two days, FIFA officials were given an in-person tour of Lumen field, among other potential sites across the city.

FIFA and CONCACAF are inching closer to making the final call on which cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with decisions expected sometime next spring. Read more

