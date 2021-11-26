Flood Watch in effect for most of western Washington

The Skagit River could see major flooding, and the Nooksack River could see moderate flooding on Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE — Whatcom and Skagit counties could face moderate and major flooding over the next few days as two more atmospheric rivers move through the region.

The first atmospheric river will move through Saturday, bringing increasing rain in the afternoon. There will be a break Sunday afternoon and Monday before the second system arrives Tuesday.

The lowlands could see another 1-2 inches of rain out of the Saturday system, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A Flood Watch is in place through Saturday evening for Mason County; through Sunday afternoon for Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish and King counties; and from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening for Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson counties.

Rivers are expected to run high through the weekend, with flooding expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to the NWS.

In Skagit County, the Skagit River at Concrete and Mount Vernon is forecasted to reach major flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively. During this stage, floodwaters may inundate farmland, roads and residential areas, according to the NWS.

In Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at North Cedarville and Ferndale is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively. During this stage, the Nooksack will cause widespread flooding, covering farmland and roads, and erosion may affect some river banks, according to the NWS. It may also overflow levees and banks from Hovander Park in Ferndale downstream.

In King County, the Snoqualmie River near Carnation is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday.