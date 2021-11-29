WATCH LIVE: City officials announce final phase of repairs for West Seattle Bridge

The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen in mid-2022.

SEATTLE — On Monday, the West Seattle Bridge (WSB) is entering its final phase of repairs after being closed for more than a year and a half.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Director Sam Zimbabwe are expected to announce the milestone at 11 a.m.

Repairs for the WSB were split into essentially three phases, the first of which included stabilizing the bridge by installing new cables and anchors that would help keep the bridge from deteriorating further.

The second phase, which began last year, involved planning and designing the repair project while choosing a contractor up to the task.

The final phase, which will last through mid-2022 when the bridge is expected to reopen, includes the bulk of construction for repairs and essentially entail a greater amount of work similar to what was done during the stabilization phase.

The contractor, Kraemer North America, will install more carbon fiber wrapping around the bridge and post-tensioning cables to strengthen its structure as well as fortifying work on the side spans on east and west sections of the structure.

The repairs cost roughly $47 million, with an additional $50 million in traffic mitigation and $10 million in lower bridge repairs.

Normally carrying about 100,000 vehicles per day, the WSB was closed in March 2020 when engineers found cracks in its structure had grown significantly in a matter of weeks.

The repairs are expected to last until around 2060, at which point the bridge will likely need to be completely replaced.

SDOT has already released its plans for this anticipated replacement, which it hopes to have finished in time for the eventual demise of the current WSB.

Earlier this month, SDOT said it found two options for a replacement were the “best performing,” which were the “On-Line” and “Hybrid” concepts.

The “On-Line” concept involves building the replacement bridge along the same corridor as the current WSB.

The “Hybrid” concept would build two bridges: one along the same corridor as the current WSB and another to the north.

Every option that was studied would require lane closures on WSB during construction, but the “Hybrid” and “On-Line” concepts were found to be the best in maintaining travel and meeting SDOT’s objectives.

SDOT plans to finalize its findings and report on the replacement bridge later this year. Once the repaired WSB nears the end of its life, SDOT plans to revisit its report and begin planning for construction.

The lower Spokane Street Bridge, one of the few alternatives to cross the Duwamish River while the WSB is closed, had to shut down Monday morning due to mechanical issues.

The Lower Spokane St Bridge is experiencing mechanical issues and is closed to EB/WB traffic. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VmGaz4Djtv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 29, 2021