UW names Kalen DeBoer as new head football coach

SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer was named the 30th head football coach at University of Washington on Monday.

DeBoer, 47, comes from Fresno State where he led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record.

DeBoer replaces Jimmy Lake, who was fired earlier this month following a sideline incident during a Huskie's game against Oregon on Nov. 6. During the game, Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai and then shove him. Fuavai appeared like he was exchanging words with Jaylon Redd from the opposing team.

During his seven season as head coach, DeBoer has a 79-9 record.

“My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution,” DeBoer said. “The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work.”

DeBoer previously coached for five seasons at Sioux Falls. He's worked at Southern Illinois as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2010 to 2013 and moved to Eastern Michigan to work as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016.