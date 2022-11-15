2 people ejected from SUV, 1 other hurt after car slams into tree

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two people were ejected from their vehicle and another was injured after a car slammed into a tree in Woodinville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 2 a.m. that emergency crews were called to the 14200 block of NE Woodinville Duvall Road for an SUV that crashed into a tree.
Officials said two people were ejected from the vehicle, while another was found pinned against the vehicle's steering wheel. One of the people is in critical condition and two others were considered "seriously hurt," according to authorities. All three of the passengers were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The passengers involved are believed to be between 20-30 years old.
Investigators are not sure if alcohol was related in the collision.
The road was closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
