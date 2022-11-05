One killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 WB

Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-car collision, and I-90 WB was closed as a result. One lane reopened late Saturday night.

One person was killed and one lane of Interstate 90 Westbound is closed following a multi-car collision on Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol said.

Here is a video that was shared by a passerby. pic.twitter.com/vzYl7yPzJ6 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 6, 2022

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson shared on social media that two drivers were involved in the collision, and both of their vehicles caught fire after the incident. One person was killed in the crash, but Johnson said the other person was uninjured.

A number of major roadways across the state were closed Friday night and throughout the early part of Saturday after an overnight storm.

I-90 was closed following the crash as WSP investigated, and no timetable was given for reopening the roadway. Several hours later, WSP's Rick Johnson said the right lane was now open.