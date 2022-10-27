520 Bridge partially blocked by cement truck rollover

State Trooper Rick Johnson said it will be a "lengthy closure."

SEATTLE — The westbound lanes of the State Route 520 Bridge between Seattle and Bellevue are blocked after a rollover crash involving a cement truck.

All lanes were closed shortly after 2 p.m. The eastbound lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The closure is between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The driver has minor injuries.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred after a garbage can was blown onto the roadway. Traffic swerved to avoid it. The truck drove partially up a barrier, causing it to roll.

The truck had 30,000 pounds of concrete in the drum when it turned over. The concrete did not spill, according to Washington State Patrol.

A small fuel spill did occur.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.