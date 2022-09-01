One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed.

The suspect ran from the scene.

The Collision Investigation Team responded.

