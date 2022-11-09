Both directions of SR 18 blocked between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd Southeast

SR 18 is expected to be closed for multiple hours, with no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should use alternate routes.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes in both directions of State Route 18 (SR 18) between the Interstate 90 interchange and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast are closed Wednesday morning after multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday that a vehicle caught fire in the eastbound lanes just east of Issaquah/Hobart. The collision was considered minor, Johnson said.

Another collision happened when a pickup traveling westbound on SR 18 crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver crashed into a semi-truck, which rolled on its side. Johnson said the driver of the pickup truck is in custody for suspected DUI.

This original collision occurred due to a pickup traveling WB 18 crossing into the EB lanes and hitting the semi causing it to roll. The driver of pickup transported with minor injuries and is also in custody for suspected DUI. pic.twitter.com/ZoiE1EaX6K — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 9, 2022

WSDOT said in a release SR 18 is expected to be closed for multiple hours, with no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should use alternate routes during the closure, WSDOT said.



Drivers should use alternate routes at this time. Travelers can receive real-time roadway and weather information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.