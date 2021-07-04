Does your county meet metrics to stay in Phase 3? Check this map

On April 12, counties will be evaluated on whether COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are low enough to remain in Phase 3 of reopening.

SEATTLE — More than a dozen counties in Washington could move back a phase in the state’s reopening plan if COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by evaluation Monday.

As of Wednesday, 18 counties, including five in western Washington, did not meet at least one metric to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s revised reopening plan, which was announced March 11, counties would be evaluated every three weeks on two metrics – case rate over two weeks and hospitalization rate over one week – and must meet both to remain in their current phase. Larger counties and small counties with fewer than 50,000 people would be evaluated on different target data. April 12 is expected to be the first evaluation since all counties moved to Phase 3.

See whether your county is meeting the targets required to remain in Phase 3 on the map below.

In western Washington, Pierce County was missing the mark on both metrics, according to Washington State Department of Health data as of April 7. Hospitalization rates in Jefferson and Lewis counties barely exceed the limit to remain in Phase 3, although Jefferson County has the fourth lowest case rate in the state. Pacific and Cowlitz counties were above thresholds for hospitalizations and new cases, respectively.

Although it currently meets metrics to stay in Phase 3, Skagit County has sounded the alarm to rising case and hospitalization rates, worried it could be pushed over the edge by April 12.