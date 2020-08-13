Northshore Learns 3.0: Northshore schools layout new remote learning plan

Dozens of Northshore School District teachers and staff said they will not be returning this fall after the district announced plans for remote learning.

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Northshore School District was the first district in the country to cancel in-person classes when the novel coronavirus pandemic began in March. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said she made the decision based on the advice from scientists.

As the district announced plans to continue remote learning this fall, Dr. Reid said she has no regrets about the decision.

"I still feel the same now as I did then," said Dr. Reid.

Now, Dr. Reid is attempting to blaze another trail yet again as Northshore, along with other school districts across western Washington, prepare to begin the school year with another semester of learning from home.

The school district recently unveiled “Northshore Learns 3.0,” a plan that was built off lessons learned from the past.

"We want to take the best of 1.0 and 2.0 and build a more robust and more engaging community program," explained Dr. Reid.

That includes more independent learning, one-on-one time with the teacher, and a better "one-stop-shop" for parents to help them navigate the new “normal” of remote learning and being an at-home teacher.

The Northshore School District also created a "dial" on its website to inform and update families on how close the district is to students returning to the classroom.

Another difference this year is that students and teachers will begin the school year, in many cases, without even meeting each other before the first day of class. Dr. Reid said that was a major concern among parents, so the beginning of the school year will be spent establishing those new student-teacher relationships.

"We've actually captured our student-parent conference days that were later in November, and we've moved those conference days to the beginning of school," said Dr. Reid.

But not all parents and teachers are on board with the plan.

Northshore Education Association President Tim Brittell said despite the excellent relationship between the union and the school district, 71 of his 2,000 members, which includes teachers and staff members, will not be returning this fall. He said many of them decided they cannot continue to work or teach under a remote learning model.