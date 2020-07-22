In-person or remote learning in fall? Check this list for western Washington school districts

Below is a list of K-12 school districts in western Washington that have announced how students will continue their education in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — As the 2020-21 school year gets closer in Washington state, many school districts are announcing plans for how education will continue in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of the school districts in western Washington that have announced whether they will be conducting in-person learning, remote learning or a combination of both.

Auburn School District

Superintendent Dr. Alan Spicciati of the Auburn School District announced the district will start the 2020-21 school year with a full distance learning model.

Dr. Spicciati said they are still planning for a return to in-person instruction in a hybrid or full-time model when public health officials advise it is safe, but at that time families will still have the option to continue distance learning.

In a letter to parents, Dr. Spicciati said "We are committed to serving our students with high-quality distance learning. There will be clear expectations, accountability and collaboration for instruction and assignments. We are developing resources and training for staff and families to support the distance learning environment. Students and staff will be held to standards. Grading practices and daily attendance expectations will return. The distance learning will be significantly improved from last spring."

The superintendent also said distance learning may not fully meet the needs of some students with special needs and English learners, so the district is evaluating how they can provide services to students who need them.

The district expects to have more information for parents in the coming weeks.

Federal Way Public Schools

Federal Way Public Schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with 100% remote learning.

The district said if the rate of coronavirus infection diminishes and public health guidelines support returning to in-person classes, the district will transition to a hybrid model of two days of in-person classes and three days of remote learning.

In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Tammy Campbell promised a "much more robust, structured, and consistent" remote learning model than in spring. The district will continue to loan laptops and will implement instructional schedules that alternate elementary, middle and high school classes when possible.

Child care will also be offered for special needs students and kindergartners through 5th graders through Right At School.

Kent School District

The Kent School District announced that schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.

The district looked at data from a staff and family survey, as well as guidance from health officials and the district’s Back to School Task Force in making the decision to start remotely for the upcoming school year.

Remote learning will be consistently provided with more explicit expectations and accountability for instruction and assignments, the district said. Learning opportunities and support for families on the districtwide learning management system, supplemental learning applications, and student-teacher communication platform will also be provided, according to the district.

In the coming weeks, the district will be focusing on finalizing its improved remote learning plan, including professional learning for all staff and supports for students, families, and staff.

The final version of the plan will be shared with the Kent School Board and posted on the district’s website on Aug. 3. Community feedback will be accepted at that time online or via Zoom.

The remote learning school year will begin on August 27.

Northshore School District

The Northshore School District will continue with remote learning when classes resume in the fall.

The district is using a six-stage approach for people re-entering school. The stages allow educators to pivot between remote learning, a hybrid model, and in-person learning. The stages are determined by the impacts of the current health situation, resources, and direction from state officials.

As of July 21, the district was in Stage 2, which means 100 percent remote learning for students. Staff will have "limited and monitored access" to schools for planning and delivering instruction.

It isn't until Stage 3 when students with the "greatest need of additional support" can go to school two days a week for in-person instruction.

Each stage adds additional students to a limited number of in-class days until Stage 6, when all students and staff attend in-person class five days a week.

Renton School District

The Renton School District announced it plans to start the 2020-21 school year with a fully in-home learning model.

"At this time, we cannot predict how long we will remain in the in-home learning model. However, we will continue to monitor infection rates and rely on public health guidance to determine when we can reopen our school buildings to students," said Superintendent Damien Pattenaude.

The district said it plans to include more live instruction in its new in-home learning model, small group support and fewer learning platforms.

It will also provide all students in grades 6-12 with their own Chromebooks and will provide Chromebooks to any K-5 students who need them.

Families that need internet connectivity will also be provided with a hotspot, according to the district.

Information on technology distribution will be given to families in the coming weeks.

Seattle Public Schools

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced the district is recommending a remote learning model for the 2020-21 school year until the risk of COVID-19 transmission decreases enough for in-person learning to resume.

In its recommendation, the district plans to provide:

Training for all educators in order to ensure synchronous (live), high-quality remote instruction for students.

Providing a predictable and consistent teaching/learning schedule on common platforms, using up-to-date resources.

Ensuring that students receiving specialized services are provided instruction in alignment with their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans.

Racial equity training for all educators focused on student belonging, family partnerships, and interrupting implicit racial bias.

Working with the Seattle Council PTSA, City of Seattle, and other community partners to develop community-generated solutions for childcare and learning at home, and continuing to provide childcare in SPS buildings for essential staff, in partnership with the City.

Providing meal distribution throughout the city for any students and families with need.

Adapting, as necessary, as the environment and data regarding Covid-19 continues to shift and change.

The SPS Board of Directors will vote on the superintendent's recommendation and an associated plan for the upcoming school year during its regular board meeting on August 12.

The recommendation for remote learning is a shift from the district’s previous hybrid plan that included in-person/in-school learning and remote learning.

This list will continue to be updated by KING 5 Staff as more school districts announce plans for the fall.