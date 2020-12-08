Seattle School Board votes to start fall with remote learning

Seattle schools plan to start the academic year with remote learning, the board decided Wednesday. The plan now goes to the state for approval.

Seattle Public Schools, the state's largest district, plans to start the academic year with remote learning.

The school board approved the plan Wednesday and will send their decision to the state for approval. The board determined that Seattle Public Schools meet the basic requirements to move forward with remote learning.

The academic year is scheduled to start in three weeks.

The district has posted an open letter to families about the fall learning plan, which includes recommendations for reopening.

Seattle public schools closed all buildings on March 12 as part of their coronavirus response, but maintained food support for students.