Tacoma police seek help identifying two serial armed robbery suspects

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are seeking the public's help in identifying two serial armed robbery suspects.
The suspects are accused of robbing six different smoke shops and an attempt to rob one citizen at an ATM.
The suspects have worn similar clothing in all of the robberies and have been armed with a short-barreled rifle.
The suspects are accused of robberies at the following seven locations:
- Feb. 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street
- Feb. 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 72nd Street East (PCSO)
- Feb. 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue
- Feb. 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112th Street South (PCSO)
- Feb. 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6th Avenue
- Feb. 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street
- Feb. 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56th Street
This comes after a smoke shop in Seattle was the subject of an attempted armed robbery on Monday. A suspect exchanged gunfire with the co-owner of King Smoke Shop in the Ballard neighborhood, with both men being hit. The suspect died at the scene and the co-owner is in satisfactory condition at the hospital.