Tacoma police seek help identifying two serial armed robbery suspects

The two suspects are believed to be responsible for robberies in at least seven different locations.

The suspects are accused of robbing six different smoke shops and an attempt to rob one citizen at an ATM.

The suspects have worn similar clothing in all of the robberies and have been armed with a short-barreled rifle.



The suspects are accused of robberies at the following seven locations:

Feb. 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street

Feb. 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 72nd Street East (PCSO)

Feb. 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue

Feb. 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112th Street South (PCSO)

Feb. 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6th Avenue

Feb. 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street

Feb. 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56th Street